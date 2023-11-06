World Cup 2023: Najmul Hossain Shanto completes 1,000 ODI runs

World Cup 2023: Najmul Hossain Shanto completes 1,000 ODI runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:36 pm Nov 06, 202308:36 pm

Shanto has been impressive in the 50-over format (Source: X/@ICC)

Najmul Hossain Shanto has become the 24th Bangladesh batter to accomplish 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the feat with his fifth run during Bangladesh's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Delhi. Shanto has been impressive in the 50-over format. He reached the 1,000-run mark in 37 ODI innings. Here are his stats.

Here are his overall stats

Shanto, who made his ODI debut in September 2018, has become an integral part of the team. Standing in his 38th ODI, he averages over 28 in the format. His strike rate is 77-plus. While Shanto mustered his sixth ODI fifty in Bangladesh's WC opener against Afghanistan, the youngster also owns two tons in the format.

Most ODI runs for Bangladesh in 2023

Shanto has been taking rapid strides at the international level. In 23 ODIs this year, the young batter has raced past 800 runs at an excellent average of 39-plus. No other Bangladesh batter has scored more than him this year. All of Shanto's nine fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket have come in 2023. The tally includes two tons.