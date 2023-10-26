Decoding Joe Root's powerplay struggles in ODIs since 2019 WC

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:00 pm Oct 26, 202305:00 pm

Root's ODI stats have downgraded in the last few years (Source: X/@ICC)

Joe Root could only manage a 10-ball three in a must-win game 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka. Unfortunately for the Brits, he got run out following a mix-up with opener Jonny Bairstow. Meanwhile, Root has not been at his best in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup. He has been dismissed 10 times in powerplay in this period.

Why does this story matter?

Root's ODI stats have downgraded in the last few years as he has not played the format consistently. He has struggled against the new ball and his powerplay stats state the same. The veteran batter has now been dismissed under 15 for the third time on the trot. He managed 2 and 11 in his last two outings.

Root's poor stats in powerplay

As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has arrived to bat in powerplay 17 times in ODIs since the 2019 WC. On as many as 10 occasions, he has been dismissed inside the first 10 overs. He has accumulated just 50 runs off 131 balls in powerplay in this period, averaging 5. Root must get over his issues against the new ball sooner rather than later.

His overall numbers since the 2019 WC

Overall, Root has played 24 ODIs since the 2019 WC. He has only managed 565 runs in this period at a mediocre average of 29.73. The tally includes five fifties. Meanwhile, he is England's highest run-getter in ODI WCs, accumulating 933 runs in 22 games at 49.10. Root was also instrumental to England's triumph in the 2019 WC, having mustered 556 runs at 61.78.

England's second-highest run-getter in ODIs

Root started well in the ongoing tournament, recording 77 and 82 in his first two outings. England's second-highest run-getter in ODIs, Root has now raced to 6,421 runs in 167 games at 48.27. Only Eoin Morgan (6,957) has clobbered more ODI runs in England colors. Root's tally of 16 ODI tons is the most for an England batter (50s: 38).