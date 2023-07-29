Ashes 2023, Joe Root clocks his 60th Test half-century: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 29, 2023 | 10:08 pm 2 min read

Joe Root slammed his 18th test fifty against Australia (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England's talisman Joe Root played another sublime knock against Australia on day three of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval in London. Root slammed his 60th Test fifty and his 18th against Australia in this format. His 106-ball 91 consisted of 11 boundaries and a solitary six. England were 332/5 when he was dismissed, leading by 320 runs. Here's more.

A blazing hand from Root

Root came to the crease when England were 140/2 and just lost Zak Crawley. He showed great intent and kept the scoreboard ticking. He added 73 runs with Ben Stokes before the latter fell to Todd Murphy. Root continued his onslaught by stitching a 110-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow. The duo helped England cross the 300-run mark. Ultimately, he was also dismissed by Murphy.

Joint most fifty-plus scores for England in Test cricket

Root registered his 90th fifty-plus score in Tests and equaled Alastair Cook who owns the most fifty-plus scores by an English batter in Test cricket. Cook has amassed 57 fifties and 33 hundreds in Tests (90). Ian Bell is third with 68 fifty-plus scores.

A look at his Test numbers

Root is the 10th-highest run-getter in Test cricket. He is also England's second-highest run-scorer in this format. He has amassed 11,416 runs in 135 Test matches at an impressive average of 50.29. Besides 60 fifties, he has also slammed 30 hundreds in this format. Among English batters, only Cook with 12,742 runs is ahead of him in terms of runs.

Root completes 1,500 runs versus Australia at home

Root has compiled 2,428 runs in 34 Tests at 40.46 versus Australia. His tally includes 18 fifties and four centuries. At home, he has 1,536 runs at 43.88 (100s: 4 50s: 9). Overall, Root has 6,092 runs at home at 53.43 (18 tons 29 fifties).

