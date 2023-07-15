India annihilate WI in first Test: Decoding WTC 2023-25 table

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 15, 2023 | 09:16 am 2 min read

Ashwin and Jaiswal starred for India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India has annihilated the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the opener of the two-Test series. The home team never really looked in the hunt as they struggled across all departments. The contest hence got over within three days. With this win, India have opened their account in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Here are further details.

Summary of the match

India bowled out West Indies for 150 in the first innings with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming a fifer. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) and Rohit Sharma (103) shared a 229-run stand. Jaiswal and Virat Kohli (76) then added 110 runs as India declared at 421/5. In response, WI didn't have an answer as they were folded for 130. Ashwin took seven wickets.

India open their account

India are the only team to reach the finals of the first two WTC cycles. They, however, suffered defeats on both occasions. Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma's men have opened their account in the new cycle in a comprehensive manner. They lead the table with 12 points and a PCT of 100%. West Indies are placed last in the nine-team standings with 0 points.

Australia are 2-1 up in Ashes 2023

The ongoing Ashes 2023 is the only other Test series to have been played in the new cycle. Australia are 2-1 up after three matches and hence are placed at the second position with 22 points and a PCT of 61.11%. England meanwhile are placed third with 10 points and a PCT of 27.78%. Notably, two more matches are still left in the series.

England and Australia were docked points by ICC

Notably, both England and Australia were docked two points each for the slow over-rate issue in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Players from both teams were fined 40 percent of their match fees. Therefore, both teams have two fewer points in their kitty.

