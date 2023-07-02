Sports

Australia beat England at Lord's, lead Ashes series 2-0: Takeaways

Australia beat England at Lord's, lead Ashes series 2-0: Takeaways

Written by Parth Dhall July 02, 2023 | 09:07 pm 3 min read

Australia won by 43 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia defeat England at Lord's to gain a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2023 series. The visitors successfully defended 370, bowling England out for 327. The match went down to the wire, but Australia's pace trio did the job eventually A scintillating century from England captain Ben Stokes (155) went in vain. The match had plenty of drama, right from injuries to unusual dismissals.

How did the match pan out?

Australia compiled 416 after England elected to field. Steven Smith slammed 110(184), while David Warner and Travis Head recorded half-centuries. England responded strongly (325), with Ben Duckett (98) and Harry Brook (50) contributing to their batting. Khawaja was the only half-centurion in Australia's second innings (279). Stuart Broad took four wickets. Duckett and Stokes kept England alive in the chase, but they fell short.

The Stokes masterclass!

The fourth-innings century of Stokes (155) was reminiscent of the match-winning one he slammed in Leeds in 2019. England were tottering on 286/9 while chasing 359 when Stokes's masterclass guided them to an incredible win. He smashed a 219-ball 135* as England won by a wicket on the final day. Given the same situation, Stokes couldn't defy the odds at Lord's this time.

Drama on Day 4

Day 4 witnessed drama as a catch attempt from Mitchell Starc was controversially adjudged not out. England opener Duckett, who was on 50*, struck a bouncer off Cameron Green to fine-leg. Interestingly, the southpaw had started walking back before being recalled by the umpires. Later, MCC clarified that Starc's catch was not legitimate as he did not have complete control over the ball.

And, more drama!

It was Jonny Bairstow, who was involved in another controversial decision on Day 5. In the 52nd over, Green delivered a short ball down leg, which Bairstow ducked. However, he instantly started toward his batting partner, Stokes. Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey threw the ball that hit the stumps. Australia appealed for stumping, and the on-field umpires, after consulting the TV umpire, raised the finger.

Here's why Bairstow was given out

Australia appealed as they believed the ball was in play. The batter can walk out of the crease only when the ball is deemed dead. According to Law 20.1.2, "The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play."

WATCH: The bizarre dismissal

Nathan Lyon shows grit in his milestone match

Australia's veteran spinner Lyon showed his grit at Lord's. A suspected calf injury while running for a catch in the final session of Day 2 meant Lyon went off the field. However, he came out to bat in Australia's second innings, which gave them a 15-run cushion. At Lord's, Lyon became the first specialist bowler to play 100 Tests without a break.

Australia's bouncer barrage

Although England were struggling at 45/4 during the run-chase, Stokes and Duckett gave them a reprieve. However, Australia's pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood had the last laugh as they unleashed their bouncer barrage on Day 5. They set up the dangerous Duckett with searing bouncers. The three pacers took three wickets each, guiding Australia to a terrific win.

Carey records six dismissals with the gloves

Australia's wicket-keeper Carey was on song behind the stumps. His glovework and technique drew praise throughout the Test. Carey registered six dismissals with the gloves in the Lord's Test (two stumpings and four catches).

Share this timeline