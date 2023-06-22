Sports

Joe Root averages over 52 at Lord's in Tests: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 22, 2023 | 10:22 pm 2 min read

Joe Root has five Test tons at Lord's

Despite being on top, England suffered a two-wicket defeat in the Ashes 2023 opener at Edgbaston. The second Test will be played at the iconic Lord's, and the hosts would be raring to earn redemption. Joe Root, England's only centurion at Edgbaston, would be raring to go at Lord's. He has a terrific record at the Mecca of Cricket. We decode the same.

Root set to complete 1,700 Test runs at Lord's

One of the members of the Fab Four, Root has an exceptional record at Lord's in Test cricket. In 19 Tests here, the latter has slammed 1,680 runs at a brilliant average of 52.50. The tally includes five tons and six half-centuries. The former England captain also has a double-century (200*) at this venue. It came against Sri Lanka in June 2014.

Most runs at Lord's among active cricketers

Root is the leading run-scorer at Lord's in Tests among active cricketers. He leads by a fair distance as his closest rival is his teammate Jonny Bairstow, who owns 952 runs from 16 Tests at an average of 38.08. Overall, Root is the third-highest run-scorer at this venue in the format after Graham Gooch (2,015) and Alastair Cook (1,937).

Joint second-most Test tons at Lord's

At the moment, Root has five Test centuries to his name at Lord's, the joint second-most along with Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Strauss. Root requires one more to equal Gooch and Michael Vaughan, each of whom has six tons.

Root set to join these legends

As of now, only five players have featured in 20 or more Tests at Lord's. These are James Anderson (27), Stuart Broad (27), Cook (26), Gooch (21), and Alec Stewart (20). Root is set to enter the list as the sixth player.

A historic double-century at Lord's

In 2014, Root became just the ninth England batter to have slammed a double-century in Test cricket at Lord's. He achieved the feat in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in 2014. Although the match ended in a draw, Root's unbeaten 200* earned him a place on the Honors Board. In 2023, Ollie Pope entered the elite list, having slammed 205 against Ireland.

A look at other notable numbers

It is worth noting that when Root is yet to be dismissed for a score below 180 after scoring a century. The scores of his five centuries read 115, 180, 180*, 190, and 200*. Root has scored 218 runs from three Ashes Tests at Lord's. He averages 36.33 in this regard. His only Ashes ton at Lord's came in July 2013 (180).

