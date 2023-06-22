Sports

CWC Qualifiers, Scott Edwards surpasses 1,000 ODI runs: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 22, 2023 | 09:39 pm 2 min read

Netherlands cricket team captain Scott Edwards showed his prowess with a solid unbeaten 67 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands cricket team captain Scott Edwards showed his prowess with a solid unbeaten 67 in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup qualifying Group A match against the USA on Thursday. Courtesy of his fine half-century, the Dutch claimed a five-wicket win. USA managed 210/8 in 50 overs before Netherlands (214/5) won in 43.2 overs. Meanwhile, Edwards has surpassed 1,000 runs in ODIs. Here's more.

Edwards chips with 67*

Edwards came in at the crease when the Netherlands were 83/4 in the 22nd over. He shared a crucial fifty-plus partnership alongside Teja Nidamanuru. Once Nidamanuru was dismissed (155/5), Edwards added another fifty-plus stand with Logan van Beek. Edwards's knock was laced with six fours. He consumed 60 balls, striking at 111.67. His well-composed effort made the difference.

Edwards races to 1,048 ODI runs

Edwards has raced to 1,048 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 40.30. He hit his 11th ODI fifty. Edwards now has the second-highest number for fifties for the Netherlands. Meanwhile, he is one of the seven batters to have scored 1,000 ODI runs for the Dutch. On Thursday, Wesley Barresi, who scored 29, also surpassed the 1,000-run mark (1,,003).

Successive fifties for Edwards in the ongoing CWC Qualifiers

Edwards has been in impressive form in the ongoing Qualifiers. In Netherlands's first match against Zimbabwe, Edwards scored an impressive 83, helping his side post an impressive 315/6. However, Zimbabwe claimed a win by six wickets.

