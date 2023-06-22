Sports

Jason Holder becomes joint-sixth-highest ODI wicket-taker for West Indies: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 22, 2023 | 09:12 pm 2 min read

West Indies cricketer Jason Holder bowled an impressive spell of 3/34 from his 10 overs (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies cricketer Jason Holder bowled an impressive spell of 3/34 from his 10 overs in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup qualifying match against Nepal in Harare on Thursday. Holder's three-fer helped West Indies bowl Nepal out for 238 as the latter suffered a 101-run defeat. Holder has now become the joint-sixth-highest wicket-taker for West Indies. Here's more.

Holder claims three wickets versus Nepal

Holder opened the bowling for WI and in the fifth over, he dismissed Bhim Sharki. Holder bowled a delivery that was pitched up and Bhim's scoop didn't meet the desired ploy as he was caught out. In the 20th over, Holder dismissed Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel, who was done by a short ball. His third wicket was of Sandeep Lamichhane with another short ball.

Holder races to 157 ODI scalps

Holder has now raced to 157 ODI scalps at an average of 36.53. He has equaled former West Indies legend Malcolm Marshall, who claimed 157 scalps. Holder now needs 11 wickets to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for WI by surpassing Chris Gayle (167). In West Indies's first match, he claimed 1/36 versus the USA.

Holder has 2,149 runs with the bat

With the bat, Holder scored 16* from 10 balls, helping West Indies post a significant 339/7 in 50 overs. He now has 2,149 ODI runs at 24.70.

