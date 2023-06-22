Sports

The Ashes: How have England and Australia fared at Lord's?

Written by Parth Dhall June 22, 2023 | 09:10 pm 3 min read

Australia have the edge over England at Lord's

The first Test of the 2023 Ashes at Edgbaston, Birmingham, turned out to be an action-packed thriller. Australia managed to steal a win while chasing 281, with skipper Pat Cummins leading from the front. The upcoming 2nd Test at Lord's promises to offer another entertaining ride. Here's how the two teams have fared against each other at this iconic venue.

England have won 57 times at Lord's

England have been a dominant force in Test cricket at home. They own 57 victories in 142 matches at Lord's, having lost 34. As many as 51 of these matches ended in a draw. The Englishmen have won on most occasions at this venue against India (12). Notably, England played their first Test at Lord's in 1884.

England's dismal Ashes record at Lord's

England have a dismal record against Australia at Lord's. The two teams have locked horns 37 times here, with England winning just seven. While Australia have won 15 times, as many encounters ended in a draw. Interestingly, England have not won an Ashes encounter at Lord's since the 2013 edition. They won that match by a mammoth 347 runs.

All three results in last three games

It is important to note that England tasted all three results at Lord's in their last three games. The match in 2019 resulted in a draw. Australia defeated England by 405 runs during the 2015 edition. As mentioned, England last won in 2013.

Smith has an incredible record at Lord's

Among active cricketers, Steven Smith has the most runs by a visiting batter at Lord's. He has racked up 381 runs from four matches at an incredible average of 54.42. The tally includes a century, a double-century, and two half-centuries. His last three scores at Lord's read 92, 58, and 215. Smith could touch the 500-run mark at this venue in Tests.

One of three Australian double-centurions at Lord's

Smith is just one of the three Australian batters with a double-century at Lord's in Test cricket, the others being WA Brown (206* in 1938) and Sir Donald Bradman (254 in 1930). And Smith slammed 215 in 2015.

Root averages over 52 at Lord's

Smith's counterpart Joe Root also has an exceptional record at Lord's in Test cricket. In 19 Tests here, the latter has slammed 1,680 runs at a brilliant average of 52.50. The tally includes five tons and six half-centuries. Like Smith, the former England captain also has a double-century (200*) at this venue. It came against Sri Lanka in June 2014.

Leading wicket-takers at Lord's

England's James Anderson has scalped the most Test wickets at Lord's, 117 in 27 games at 24.58. The tally includes six five-wicket hauls including his best innings figures, 7/42. Stuart Broad is the only other bowler with 70-plus Test wickets here. He owns 108 wickets in 27 Tests here at 27.42. The tally includes three fifers and a match 10-wicket haul as well.

