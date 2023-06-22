Sports

Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, West Indies thrash Nepal: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 22, 2023 | 08:25 pm 2 min read

West Indies humbled Nepal in their Group A match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies humbled Nepal in their Group A match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday in Harare. With this win, the Windies picked up two wins from two and have four points in their group alongside Zimbabwe. West Indies posted a mammoth 339/7 in 50 overs, riding on tons from Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran. In response, Nepal folded for 238.

How did the match pan out?

West Indies were reduced to 55/3 in the 16th over before 216 runs were added between Hope and Pooran as the foundation was set. Rovman Powell's 14-ball 29 also helped WI in their pursuit of a big score. For Nepal, Lalit Rajbanshi was the pick of the bowlers. He claimed 3/52. In response, WI kept Nepal in check. Aarif Sheikh's half-century went in vain.

15th ODI ton for Hope

Hope slammed 132 from 129 balls, striking at 102.33. He hit 10 fours and three sixes. Hope registered his 15th ODI ton, becoming the fourth batter from his nation to achieve the mark after Chris Gayle (25), Brian Lara (19), and Desmond Haynes (17). Hope has amassed 4,674 runs at 50.80. Notably, he has raced to 75 ODI sixes.

Pooran hits his second ODI century

Pooran played a solid 115-run knock from just 94 balls. His knock was laced with 10 fours and four sixes (SR: 122.34). Pooran now has 1,791 runs in ODI cricket at 38.10. He registered his second ODI century, besides having slammed 11 fifties as well. He carries a strike rate of 98.29.

Key numbers for the Nepal bowlers

Playing his 20th ODI for Nepal, Rajbanshi has 28 scalps at an impressive average of 16.32. Sandeep Lamichhane claimed 1/50 from his 10 overs. He now has 105 ODI wickets at 17.06. Dipendra Singh (1/45) now has 35 scalps at 30.77.

Holder equals Marshall; 50 ODI scalps for Akeal

Jason Holder claimed 3/34 from his 10 overs. He has raced to 157 scalps at 36.54. Holder has equaled Malcolm Marshall to become the joint-sixth-highest wicket-taker for WI in ODIs. Alzarri Joseph managed 2/45. He has 97 ODI scalps at 27.05. Akeal Hosein claimed 2/49, racing to 51 ODI scalps at 28.25. Keemo Paul (2/63) now has 31 ODI scalps.

