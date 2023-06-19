Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Sadeera Samarawickrama slams his highest ODI score

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 19, 2023 | 04:21 pm 2 min read

Samarawickrama scored 73 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sadeera Samarawickrama played a brilliant knock in this Sri Lanka's opener at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers against the United Arab Emirates. The right-handed batter played with intent and ended up scoring 73 off 64 balls, a knock laced with nine boundaries. This was his second ODI fifty and also the highest score in the format. Here are further details.

A fiery knock from Samarawickrama

Sri Lanka were off to a brilliant start as both openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne smoked half-centuries. However, both batters were dismissed in quick succession. Samarawickrama then joined forces with Kusal Mendis and the duo rebuilt the innings with a 105-run stand. Samarawickrama shifted gears after reaching his fifty. Unfortunately for SL, he got run out in the 45th over.

Highest score in the format

Standing in his 10th ODI, Samarawickrama has raced to 255 runs at an average of 28.33. As mentioned, this was his second half-century in the format. His maiden fifty in the format came against England back in 2018, 54 off 48 balls.

How did the innings pan out?

UAE won the toss and opted to bowl at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. SL's top-order batters embraced the challenge as all top-four batters Nissanka (57), Karunaratne (52), Mendis (78), and Samarawickrama scored fifties. UAE took some quick wickets toward the end. However, Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 48-run cameo meant SL posted 355/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

