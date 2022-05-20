Sports

Sri Lanka name provisional squads for Australia series: Details here

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha May 20, 2022, 05:36 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka are underway the two-match Test series against Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka have named provisional squads for the forthcoming series against Australia at home, starting June 7. Australia will compete in three T20Is, five ODIs, and later, two Tests. The ODIs will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Meanwhile, the two red-ball matches will be accounted for in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. Here's more.

Schedule Australia's tour of Sri Lanka: Schedule

First T20I: June 1, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Second T20I: June 8, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Third T20I: June 11, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. First ODI: June 14, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Second ODI: June 16, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Third ODI: June 19, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Fourth ODI: June 21, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Fifth ODI: June 24, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Information A look at the schedule of the two-match Test series

The first Test between the two sides will be played between June 29 to July 3 at the Galle International Stadium, Galle. The next Test match will be held between July 8-12 in Galle as well.

T20I Here's Sri Lanka's provisional T20I squad

Sri Lanka's provisional T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage, Niroshan Dickwella, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Aarachchi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Nipun Malinga, Lahiru Kumara, Praveen Jaywickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

ODI A look at Sri Lanka's provisional ODI squad

Sri Lanka's provisional ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dunith Wellalage, Janith Liyanage, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchi, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Raitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Test A look at Sri Lanka's provisional Test squad

Sri Lanka provisional Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Shiran Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshitha Rasanjana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suminda Lakshan.

Super League A look at ICC Men's ODI Super League standings

Australia are currently seated fourth in the ICC Men's ODI Super League standings. They have claimed seven wins from 12 matches (70 points). They had suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Pakistan in March-April. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka occupy the seventh spot, having mustered only six wins from 18 matches (11 losses and one no-result).

WTC Where does SL, Australia rank in ICC WTC 2021-23 standings?

Australia are atop the WTC standings for the current cycle. They have willed themselves to five wins and two draws across two series (PCT 75). Sri Lanka are seated fifth with two wins, two losses and one draw (PCT 46.67). They are currently playing a two-match series against Bangladesh. They were handed a 2-0 drubbing by India earlier this year.

Story Australia have the momentum heading into this series

In Tests, Australia scripted a historic 1-0 series win in Pakistan. In T20Is, the world champions had pocketed a 4-1 win over SL at home followed by a 1-0 win over Pakistan. Meanwhile, SL thumped Zimbabwe to snatch a 2-1 win in the ODIs held in the month of January. In T20Is, India had handed the Lankans a 3-0 whitewash defeat.