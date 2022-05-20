Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Everton confirm survival after overcoming Crystal Palace

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 20, 2022, 05:31 pm 3 min read

Everton came back to stun Crystal Palace 3-2 (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Everton came back from being two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in a crucial Premier League 2021-22 encounter. With this win, Frank Lampard's men have secured their Premier League status. With one more game to fo this Sunday, the Toffees camp will be a relieved one after gaining survival. Here are the key details and relegation battle factors.

EVECRY How did the match pan out?

Visiting Palace scored twice in the first half through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew. Going for a more attacking approach in the second half helped Everton. Defender Michael Keane pulled a goal back before Richarlison found the bottom corner with a deflected shot in the 75th minute. Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent Goodison Park into raptures after scoring with a diving header from Demarai Gray's free-kick.

Context Why does this story matter?

Everton showed a lot of character and spirit when things mattered.

The win not only helps them in securing PL status, but also allows the side to maintain a 68-year stay in the top flight.

Everton's poor campaign was highlighted throughout as they managed just one away win since August.

After a poor first half, the second-half turnaround was much needed.

Everton Notable records for Everton

As per Opta, Everton will start next season as a top-flight club for a 69th consecutive campaign. Only Arsenal are currently on a longer run of consecutive seasons in the English top-flight (97 from next season). Everton have gained 15 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season. Only Liverpool (17) have recovered more.

Duo Crucial numbers for Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison

Everton striker Calvert-Lewin has scored 19 headers in the Premier League. Interestingly, only Harry Kane (21) has netted more in the competition since the Calvert-Lewin's debut. Richarlison has reached 10+ goals in a Premier League season for a third time for Everton (also 2018-19 and 2019-20). He is only the second player to do so for the club, after Romelu Lukaku (4).

Toffees Everton survive, rise to 16th

The win saw Everton rise to 16th in the table. After 37 games, they have managed to win 11, draw six, and lose 20. They have forwarded 42 goals, besides conceding 61. They might end up finishing 15th, if they win the final game and Southampton manage to draw or lose their remaining fixture.

Information One between Leeds and Burnley will go down

Norwich City and Watford are already relegated and one between Leeds United and Burnley will join the pack. Both teams have 35 points each but Burnley (17th) have a superior goal difference.

Information A look at the results

Besides Everton's 3-2 win, Chelsea and Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw. The Foxes went 1-0 ahead before Marcos Alonso leveled the show for the Blues. A spirited Burnley played out a 1-1 draw versus Aston Villa.