The January Deadline Day transfer window passed on February 1, with several key deals taking place throughout the day. Premier League champions Liverpool added two defenders as Everton got Josh King from AFC Bournemouth. The likes of West Brom, Brighton, Newcastle United, and Fulham were also active. Here we look at the key deals done.

Minamino Liverpool's Minamino joins Southampton on loan

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has joined fellow Premier League side Southampton on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The Japanese international has sealed a move to St Mary's after a deal was agreed. Minamino featured in 31 games for the Reds and scored four goals since arriving at Anfield from Red Bull Salzburg last January.

Ben Davies Liverpool sign Preston's Davies on a long-term deal

Liverpool have signed Preston's Ben Davies on a long-term deal. The 25-year-old centre-back has put pen to paper on a deal with the Reds to bolster their defensive ranks. Davies graduated through the academy ranks at Preston and went on to play for them on 145 occasions, scoring two goals, following his senior debut in January 2013.

Kabak The Reds complete loan deal for Ozan Kabak

Liverpool also added another central defender to their roster. The Reds completed the transfer of Ozan Kabak from Bundesliga side Schalke on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. The 20-year-old will travel to Merseyside later this week. The Turkey international arrives at Anfield after two years in the Bundesliga. He represented Stuttgart before joining Schalke in July 2019.

King Everton sign Bournemouth forward Josh King

Premier League outfit Everton FC have completed the signing of Josh King from Championship club Bournemouth until the end of the season. The 29-year-old joined Bournemouth in 2015 and scored 53 goals in 184 games. However, his contract was due to expire at the end of this season. The deal is believed to be a six-month contract with an option to extend it.

Duo Ainsley-Maitland Niles and Joe Willock leave Arsenal on loan

Arsenal youngsters Ainsley-Maitland Niles and Joe Willock have left the club to join fellow Premier League sides West Brom and Newcastle on loan. Willock has hardly featured in the Premier League this season and will bring freshness and energy to this Newcastle side. West Brom got Niles for the remainder of the season as the latter preferred a move here for more playing time.

Moises Caicedo Brighton sign Moises Caicedo