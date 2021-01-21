Last updated on

With a win over Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have continued to gain a stronghold in the Premier League 2020-21 season. After they started the season on a slow note, City have turned things around, racking up crucial results. They are second behind Manchester United and can go ahead with a match in hand. We analyze how City are showing title credentials.

Form Man City are 10 league games unbeaten since then

After 18 games now, Man City are second, having claimed 38 points in total. City are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games. In this period, City have collected nine wins and one draw. Also, their scoring form improved drastically. In these 10 games, Guardiola's side has smashed 21 goals, which includes 5-0 and 4-0 wins against Burnley and Crystal Palace respectively.

Wins City have registered six successive wins

City have enjoyed six successive wins since the 1-1 draw against West Brom. They have sealed victories against the likes of Southampton, Newcastle, Chelsea, Brighton, Palace, and Aston Villa. 13 goals have been scored by the side in this run. Overall, City have won nine successive games in all competitions.

Clean sheets City have the most clean sheets this season

What has helped City remarkably over the last 10 games is their defensive attributes. They have collected eight clean sheets in this phase, besides an overall 10 across competitions. In their first eight league games, City had got just one clean sheet. With nine clean sheets in the league, City top the show. They have conceded just 13 league goals (lowest).

Scoring City have stepped up in terms of scoring

With a drastic improvement in terms of scoring, City have 31 goals from 18 games. Their tally is the sixth-best at the moment. Notably, only seven Premier League sides have scored 30-plus goals so far, with champions Liverpool leading the way (37). For City, IIkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling have netted the joint-most goals (5 each). Kevin De Bruyne has the most assists (10).

