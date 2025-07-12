Page Loader
Sanya Malhotra to lead untitled action-comedy film
By Isha Sharma
Jul 12, 2025
09:26 am
What's the story

Actor Sanya Malhotra is set to explore a new genre with an untitled action-comedy film. The project will be produced by Aagaaz Entertainment Pvt Ltd and directed by Kapil Sharma (not to be confused with the actor-comedian). Neeraj Tiwari and Mukesh Gupta are on board as producers, with support from Ratpack Stories and TravelinBone Entertainment.

Career shift

Malhotra's first action-comedy film

Malhotra, who has impressed audiences with her performances in Pagglait, Kathal, and Photograph, is now venturing into a new genre with this movie. This career shift could reveal a new facet of the actor's talent. Malhotra was last seen in the ZEE5 movie Mrs. and also had a cameo in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.

Production evolution

Producer Tiwari's transition to filmmaking

The film also marks a significant shift for Tiwari, who has previously worked in film distribution (notably with Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana). He has also backed Phule (2025), Ek Jhalak (2021), and Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017). His company, Aagaaz Entertainment, is now producing a five-film slate for 2025.