Sanya Malhotra to lead untitled action-comedy film

Actor Sanya Malhotra is set to explore a new genre with an untitled action-comedy film. The project will be produced by Aagaaz Entertainment Pvt Ltd and directed by Kapil Sharma (not to be confused with the actor-comedian). Neeraj Tiwari and Mukesh Gupta are on board as producers, with support from Ratpack Stories and TravelinBone Entertainment.
SANYA MALHOTRA STARS IN ACTION-COMEDY ENTERTAINER... In addition to distributing and financing projects, #AagaazEntertainment kickstarts its 2025 slate with an untitled action-comedy headlined by #SanyaMalhotra.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2025
Produced by Aagaaz Entertainment P Ltd, the film is directed by… pic.twitter.com/RtBsQuD3B1
Career shift
Malhotra, who has impressed audiences with her performances in Pagglait, Kathal, and Photograph, is now venturing into a new genre with this movie. This career shift could reveal a new facet of the actor's talent. Malhotra was last seen in the ZEE5 movie Mrs. and also had a cameo in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.
Production evolution
Producer Tiwari's transition to filmmaking
The film also marks a significant shift for Tiwari, who has previously worked in film distribution (notably with Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana). He has also backed Phule (2025), Ek Jhalak (2021), and Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017). His company, Aagaaz Entertainment, is now producing a five-film slate for 2025.