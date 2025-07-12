Sanya Malhotra to lead untitled action-comedy film

SANYA MALHOTRA STARS IN ACTION-COMEDY ENTERTAINER... In addition to distributing and financing projects, #AagaazEntertainment kickstarts its 2025 slate with an untitled action-comedy headlined by #SanyaMalhotra . Produced by Aagaaz Entertainment P Ltd, the film is directed by… pic.twitter.com/RtBsQuD3B1

Career shift

Malhotra's first action-comedy film

Malhotra, who has impressed audiences with her performances in Pagglait, Kathal, and Photograph, is now venturing into a new genre with this movie. This career shift could reveal a new facet of the actor's talent. Malhotra was last seen in the ZEE5 movie Mrs. and also had a cameo in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.