'Drishyam 3': Ajay to begin shooting on Gandhi Jayanti 2025
What's the story
The third installment of the Drishyam franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, will commence filming on October 2, 2025. The shooting schedule has been locked by producers Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak. A source told Pinkvilla that the Gandhi Jayanti date is significant for the franchise and marks the beginning of the final film's production. The shoot will last for three months in real locations across Maharashtra and a studio setup.
Release date
'Drishyam 3' to release on Gandhi Jayanti next year
The source also confirmed that Drishyam 3 will be released on October 2, 2026. "It's a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release. The script is locked, and the makers are working on the dialogue draft at the moment." "The entire Drishyam family will reunite for the third installment, which brings a closure to the tale of Vijay Salgaonkar. The film will be directed by Abhishek Pathak," added the source.
Script ambiguity
Will 'Drishyam 3' be a remake or original script?
There is still uncertainty over whether Drishyam 3 will be a remake or an original script. The makers were reportedly working on an original draft earlier. "We will have clarity on this by the end of July," the source concluded. Before starting Drishyam 3, Devgn will complete shooting for Dhaamal 4 and Ranger. He also has Golmaal 5 and Shaitaan 2 in the pipeline. His next release is Son of Sardaar 2, releasing on July 25.