'Drishyam 3': Ajay to begin shooting on Gandhi Jayanti 2025

The source also confirmed that Drishyam 3 will be released on October 2, 2026. "It's a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release. The script is locked, and the makers are working on the dialogue draft at the moment." "The entire Drishyam family will reunite for the third installment, which brings a closure to the tale of Vijay Salgaonkar. The film will be directed by Abhishek Pathak," added the source.

Script ambiguity

Will 'Drishyam 3' be a remake or original script?

There is still uncertainty over whether Drishyam 3 will be a remake or an original script. The makers were reportedly working on an original draft earlier. "We will have clarity on this by the end of July," the source concluded. Before starting Drishyam 3, Devgn will complete shooting for Dhaamal 4 and Ranger. He also has Golmaal 5 and Shaitaan 2 in the pipeline. His next release is Son of Sardaar 2, releasing on July 25.