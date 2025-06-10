Aamir Khan rewrites release strategy with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
What's the story
Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, aka Aamir Khan, is staying true to his reputation of innovation with his upcoming release, Sitaare Zameen Par.
According to a new report, Khan has decided to go for a phased release for his June 20 release.
What this means is that the film will get a limited release initially, only to expand its screen count with word-of-mouth promotion.
Details
Khan 'looking at a longer game'
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that "the makers were exploring several release ideas, and the plan at the moment is to bring the film on (approximately) 1,250 screens."
Khan is apparently "confident of the film, and is well aware (of) the change in audience dynamics, which is the reason why he is looking at a longer game than a shorter one."
Release plan
First, high-performing theaters will be targeted
The source went on to add that "the release will be more concentrated toward the high-performing cinema halls in the respective areas, before slowly transitioning to the mass belts on demand."
"Given that the film isn't arriving on any OTT platform, Aamir and the team have enough time to adopt the strategy based on word of mouth."
OTT problem
Earlier, Khan had said no to OTT platforms
Khan's release strategy is likely to work since he has refused to dump SZP on OTT after a short window if it doesn't work at the box office. In fact, the film might not make it to digital platforms for a long time.
Speaking to the media, the Sarfarosh actor asserted that releasing films too early on streaming services was diminishing the cinematic experience.
Cast, crew
Heartfelt tale is an adaptation of Spanish hit
Apart from Khan, SZP stars Genelia Deshmukh and a host of young actors.
Based on the hit Spanish film Campeones, the film tells the story of an egoistic basketball coach who is penalized to coach a team of intellectually-challenged team of players.
Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is produced by Khan and Aparna Purohit, and co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka.