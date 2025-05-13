'Sitaare Zameen Par' trailer: Aamir proves everyone's normal is different
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, was finally released on Tuesday. The film is a spiritual sequel to Khan's directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par.
Though it was initially scheduled to premiere on May 8, the trailer was postponed due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.
The makers shared the trailer writing, "1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey."
New faces
'Sitaare Zameen Par' features debutant actors and Khan's return
Sitaare Zameen Par introduces 10 new actors: Rishabh Jain, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Simran Mangeshkar, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Naman Mishra, and Samvit Desai.
Khan and Genelia Deshmukh will also appear in pivotal roles. This film marks Khan's return to the big screen after his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha.
It will hit theaters on June 20, 2025.
Production
'Sitaare Zameen Par' production details and release plans
Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is produced by Khan and Aparna Purohit, and co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka. The screenplay for Sitaare Zameen Par is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy compose the music for the film, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics.
The film will focus on an arrogant basketball coach who changes his ways after he's forced to coach an intellectually-challenged team of players.