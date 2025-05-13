What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer of Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, was finally released on Tuesday. The film is a spiritual sequel to Khan's directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par.

Though it was initially scheduled to premiere on May 8, the trailer was postponed due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The makers shared the trailer writing, "1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey."