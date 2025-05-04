'It broke me': When Babil spoke about industry challenges
What's the story
Babil Khan, the late actor Irrfan Khan's son, has shocked his fans after he uploaded a concerning video on Instagram, where he slammed Bollywood, calling it "fake" and "screwed."
He also called out actors like Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor.
The clip was later deleted, and Khan eventually deactivated his Instagram account.
Notably, just a few days ago, Khan had spoken to Hindustan Times about how the industry "broke" him.
Here's what he had said.
Negative impact
'It hurt me a lot'
Khan said, "I came in the industry with my heart and arms open, but it really broke me as a person. It hurt me a lot. I dealt with pain and anxiety."
However, he admitted that such challenges helped him.
"I wouldn't trade that for anything because it gave me the perspective to look at other things in the world."
"Anything that happens to you, you must look at it as something that is happening to help you evolve."
Personal values
Khan's unwavering commitment to kindness amid changing perspectives
He also stressed that his dedication to kindness is unshakeable, saying, "If I am not jumping around, it doesn't mean my priorities, or my values have changed."
"It's just that every day you go through something, and it changes your perspective."
"You don't change as a person, but your perspective needs to change and evolve. Kindness is still the top priority for me as I think without kindness, humanity is doomed."
Khan was last seen in ZEE5's Logout.