Babil Khan, the late actor Irrfan Khan's son, has shocked his fans after he uploaded a concerning video on Instagram, where he slammed Bollywood, calling it "fake" and "screwed."

He also called out actors like Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor.

The clip was later deleted, and Khan eventually deactivated his Instagram account.

Notably, just a few days ago, Khan had spoken to Hindustan Times about how the industry "broke" him.

Here's what he had said.