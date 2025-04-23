Khloé Kardashian hints at new spin-off series
What's the story
Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian and entrepreneur Scott Disick recently teased a thrilling new project at Hulu's first-ever Get Real House event.
The host of the podcast Khloé in Wonder Land announced a new reality series called Calabasas Behind the Gates.
The show will explore the lives of those closest to the Kardashian family, like friends and neighbors.
She called the upcoming series "very exciting, very new, very excellent."
Show details
Hulu's executive VP shared more about the spin-off
Rob Mills, executive vice president at Disney (Hulu's parent company), was also at the event and offered additional details on the show's premise.
"We all want to know what's happening behind the gates of Calabasas—who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians?" he said.
"So, we're developing a show that we're actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates."
Family participation
Kardashian and Disick remained tight-lipped about their involvement
While Kardashian was excited about the new project, she didn't confirm if her family members would join the spin-off.
Disick, who has three kids with Kardashian's sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker, also stayed mum if he would be featured in the new series.
However, Kardashian did hope her brother, Rob Kardashian, would return to reality TV on their ongoing Hulu series, The Kardashians.
Show dynamics
Kardashian shared insights about family dynamics on shows
Kardashian also shared some insights about her family's dynamics on their shows.
She revealed that she and her family get paid equally for their shows and have creative control over what appears in episodes.
However, she noted that they tend to cut more vanity-related content.
Interestingly, she recently disclosed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that her sister Kourtney uses this creative control more than others.