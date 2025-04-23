What's the story

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian and entrepreneur Scott Disick recently teased a thrilling new project at Hulu's first-ever Get Real House event.

The host of the podcast Khloé in Wonder Land announced a new reality series called Calabasas Behind the Gates.

The show will explore the lives of those closest to the Kardashian family, like friends and neighbors.

She called the upcoming series "very exciting, very new, very excellent."