What's the story

The fate of the forthcoming 2025 seasons of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi hangs in the balance.

This comes after reports that the current producer, Banijay Asia, is stepping down.

Speculations are rife about whether the shows will air this year, get delayed, or even change channels.

However, a latest update from insiders claimed that Colors plans on continuing with both shows with a new production house.