'Bigg Boss,' 'Khatron...' may get delayed amid production shake-up
What's the story
The fate of the forthcoming 2025 seasons of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi hangs in the balance.
This comes after reports that the current producer, Banijay Asia, is stepping down.
Speculations are rife about whether the shows will air this year, get delayed, or even change channels.
However, a latest update from insiders claimed that Colors plans on continuing with both shows with a new production house.
Production change
New production house for 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron...'
The search for a new producer has started, meaning both reality shows will air this year, although with a slight delay, reported Siasat.
The entry of a new production house is expected to bring monumental changes to the shows.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, originally scheduled for late July, may now get postponed to August.
However, no updates yet on Bigg Boss OTT 4, which usually premieres in June.
Season delay
Possible delay for 'Bigg Boss 19'
Bigg Boss 19, which generally starts in September or October, is also likely to be delayed, especially if Khatron Ke Khiladi gets postponed.
This potential shift in the broadcast schedule has left fans curious and eagerly awaiting an official confirmation.
The changes, if they happen, could open a new chapter for the popular reality shows.
Stay tuned with NewsBytes for further updates.