'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12': Highlights from first weekend

Adventure show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is in its 12th year now.

The twelfth season of the popular survival adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi kicked off last weekend (July 2). Like several previous seasons, this one is also being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. This year, the list of participants includes popular faces like Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, and Sriti Jha. After only two episodes, we also saw eliminations with Erica Packard bidding goodbye.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been dominating the TRP charts for over a decade and is based on its American counterpart Fear Factor.

Famous personalities such as Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, and Milind Soman have participated previously.

With seven seasons, Rohit Shetty holds the record for anchoring the most seasons.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Farah Khan have also hosted the show.

Face-off Packard locked horns with Nishant Bhat

To note, Packard is a supermodel and the daughter of actor Gavin Packard. For her maiden stunt, she was pitted against ex-Bigg Boss contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat. Despite Packard giving her best, she eventually lost to Bhat and was handed a "fear fanda"—given to unsafe contestants. She then competed in the elimination round against actors Jannat Zubair and Aneri Vajani, ultimately losing out.

Highlights #1 Rubina Dilaik trampled her aquaphobia!

The maiden episode was filled with several adrenaline-inducing stunts, performed to perfection by the contestants. The first stunt was performed by Sriti Jha, who courageously walked a slackline with a python around her neck! Jha was at loggerheads with Dilaik next, and the duo performed an aerial stunt that involved jumping into ice-cold water. Despite her aquaphobia, Dilaik won, garnering praise from Shetty.

Highlights #2 Shivangi Joshi made an impression, too

Shivangi Joshi, who shot to fame due to serials such as Begusarai and Balika Vadhu, awed everyone by revealing that she holds prowess in rifle shooting, bike riding, boxing, and Taekwondo! The episode also saw fun banter between close friends Pratik Sehajpal and Bhat, when the latter teased the former about his friend and now a fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Chetna Pande.