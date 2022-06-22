Entertainment

This OTT platform to stream 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 12?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 22, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

The 12th season of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to arrive on July 2 on ColorsTV. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is returning as the show's host for the eighth time. As we await its premiere, it's speculated that the OTT platform Voot will stream Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The previous seasons are available on various platforms including JioCinema, MX Player, and Voot.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is based on the show Fear Factor and it follows the narrative of survival of the fittest.

Contestants participating in the show are challenged to beat their fears and face their phobias to bag a cash prize.

The fact that the show has run 11 seasons is enough to prove its popularity.

And its OTT outing is an exciting development.

Details Meet the contestants of this season

Television actor and Bigg Boss Season 14 title winner Rubina Dilaik is one of the contestants this season. Several TV actors and former Bigg Boss contestants are also a part of the show. Celebrities like Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Chetna Pande, and Erika Packard will be participating.

Exit Munawar Faruqui opted out of the season recently

Last week, stand-up comedian and Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui announced on Instagram that he won't be a part of the show because of unavoidable reasons. He added that he was looking forward to spending "alone time." Hearsay has that he had some issues with his passport because of which he couldn't fly to South Africa's Cape Town to film the show.

Reports Joshi, Sehajpal to be first to get evicted?

Several promotional clips of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are getting dropped at a brisk pace online and on TV, amping up our excitement. Meanwhile, even before the show's premiere, reports on the evicted contestants are already making the rounds. Apparently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Joshi and Bigg Boss 15 fame Sehajpal will be the first ones to get evicted from the show.