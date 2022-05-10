Entertainment

'Gulmohar': Everything we know about Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee's film

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 10, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Gulmohar' will release in August

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is set to return in front of the screens after 11 years in the upcoming OTT film, Gulmohar. Backed by Fox Star Studios, the heartfelt family drama will introduce us to the Batras, where Tagore will be playing the role of the matriarch. According to reports, the shooting is already over. And, here's everything else we know about the project.

Context Why does this story matter?

If the return of National Award-winning actor Tagore wasn't exciting enough, her collaboration with two other National Award winners (Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar) will surely do the trick.

Notably, the Aradhana actor's last film was 2010's romantic-comedy Break Ke Baad.

Separately, Bajpayee is the safest bet when it comes to OTT projects. He was the topmost-ranked actor in the digital arena in 2021.

Details Meet cast and crew of the film

Directed by Azaad helmer Rahul Chittella, Gulmohar boasts of a star cast, including Bajpayee, Palekar, South Indian actor Simran Rashi Bagga, and Suraj Sharma in pivotal roles. Chittella has also written the film along with Arpita Mukherjee. Further, Siddhartha Khosla has handled the original music. Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works are co-producing the venture, which has Eeshit Narain as the director of photography.

Story This is the plot of 'Gulmohar'

Tagged to be "a celebration of family and home and all that lives with it all," Gulmohar has a heart-tugging plot. The multi-generation Batra family stays together in their 34-year-old family home. But when they decide to move out of there, it "triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities."

Information 'Very happy to be in familiar ambience,' said Tagore

Back in March, Bajpayee had announced that he had started shooting for a new film titled Gulmohar. While not much was known, the addition of Tagore had surely sparked everyone's curiosity. "After a considerable gap, I'm very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set," said Tagore. The film is set to hit Disney+ Hotstar in August this year.