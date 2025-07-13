'Housefull 5' might arrive on Prime Video on this date

'Housefull 5' will stream on Prime Video soon

By Isha Sharma
01:48 pm Jul 13, 2025

What's the story

The latest installment of the popular Housefull franchise, Housefull 5, is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be available for streaming from August 1, 2025, per reports. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and written by Farhad Samji and Mansukhani, it was released in theaters on June 6, 2025. The film has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.