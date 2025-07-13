'Housefull 5' might arrive on Prime Video on this date
What's the story
The latest installment of the popular Housefull franchise, Housefull 5, is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be available for streaming from August 1, 2025, per reports. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and written by Farhad Samji and Mansukhani, it was released in theaters on June 6, 2025. The film has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.
Film overview
A murder mystery unfolds in 'Housefull 5'
Housefull 5 revolves around a murder on a cruise ship where a wealthy billionaire leaves his fortune to his successor, Jolly. The catch is that there are three Jollys on the cruise: Akhay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. A doctor who can identify the real Jolly is murdered, making all three and their girlfriends (Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri) major suspects.
Star-studded lineup
The film boasts a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, and Ranjeet. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Firuzi Khan, and Warda Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It has two versions with different endings: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.