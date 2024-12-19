Summarize Simplifying... In short The action-packed film 'Baby John' has revealed its star-studded cast's salaries, with Dhawan topping the list at a hefty ₹25 crore.

The film, a remake of Atlee's Tamil movie 'Theri', is lauded for its thrilling scenes and standout performances.

Director Atlee praised Khan's humility and dedication on set, adding a touch of superstar charm to the project. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Baby John' releases on December 25

'Baby John' cast salaries revealed: Guess who charged the most

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Dec 19, 202404:10 am

What's the story The upcoming action film Baby John, featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, is all set to release on December 25. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz, especially because of a cameo by Salman Khan. Interestingly, Khan reportedly didn't charge any fee for his appearance in the film. Meanwhile, reports have emerged revealing the remuneration of other cast members.

Cast remuneration

Dhawan and Suresh's impressive earnings for 'Baby John'

Per 123telugu, Dhawan reportedly took home a whopping ₹25 crore for his role in Baby John, while his co-star Suresh was paid ₹4 crore. Senior actors Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav were paid ₹1.5 crore and ₹1 crore respectively. Meanwhile, actors Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi, playing pivotal roles in the film, were paid ₹1 crore and ₹40 lakh respectively for their performances in the film.

Trailer highlights

'Baby John' trailer promises high-octane action and stellar performances

The trailer for Baby John promises a blend of high-octane action scenes and riveting performances from the cast. Directed by Kalees, the film is produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions. It is an official remake of Atlee's Tamil movie Theri (2016). Director Atlee has also shared that they shot a five-minute action sequence with Khan which he called a "solid mass scene."

Director's insight

Atlee's experience and expectations working with Khan

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Atlee opened up about working with Khan. He said that he felt a huge responsibility to get everything right since Khan is a superstar. He recalled an incident when they were about to explain a scene to Khan, the actor said, "Why do you have to explain? I'll come and do it, no problem." Atlee found the gesture amazing, saying he had never seen a superstar as humble as Khan.