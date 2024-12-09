'Baby John' trailer: Ruthless Jackie Shroff will blow your mind
The much-awaited action film, Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan has finally released its theatrical trailer. After the successful launch of a special taster-cut video on November 1, the full-length trailer has been released, showcasing Dhawan's multi-dimensional avatars and promising intense action scenes. Directed by Kalees, the film is produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions. It is an official remake of Atlee's Tamil movie Theri (2016).
Trailer: Dhawan fights for justice, one action at a time
The trailer, running just over three minutes, feels almost like a mini-movie. It begins with Dhawan and his on-screen daughter's charming fairytale story, but quickly transitions into an action-packed drama where Baby John is an inspector fighting fiercely for justice. Jackie Shroff's introduction as the antagonist is the standout moment, leading to a thrilling face-off that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
'Baby John' features this star-studded cast
Baby John, slated for a Christmas release, is a remake of Theri which starred Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie also marks Keerthy Suresh's Hindi cinema debut and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanya Malhotra in supporting roles. Salman Khan is said to make a special cameo appearance. Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers released a new song titled Pikley Pom on December 6.
Dhawan, Kapoor, and Pahariya attended 'Baby John' trailer screening
On Sunday, Dhawan was spotted leaving a theater with his Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya after a special screening of the Baby John trailer. The film is co-written by Kalees and Sumit Arora. Composer Thaman S, cinematographer Kiran Koushik, and editor Ruben form the technical team of this much-anticipated action thriller. The film hits theaters on December 25.