Summarize Simplifying... In short The emotional drama 'Vanvaas', directed by Utkarsh Sharma, is set to release worldwide on December 20 by Zee Studios.

The film, which explores themes of love, sacrifice, and family, will compete with Walt Disney Studios's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' and Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

Sharma praised his cast for bringing depth and authenticity to their roles, while Nana Patekar described the film as a mirror to often suppressed emotions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vanvaas' trailer: Utkarsh Sharma helps Nana Patekar find family, emotionally

By Tanvi Gupta 05:30 pm Dec 02, 202405:30 pm

What's the story The much-awaited trailer of Vanvaas has finally been dropped, giving us a sneak peek into an emotional story that delves into the complexities of human relationships. The movie is the brainchild of Anil Sharma, who dons the hat of director, producer, and writer. It stars veteran actor Nana Patekar along with Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma opposite Simrat Kaur in roles that bring out their raw talent and transformation.

Trailer breakdown

'Vanvaas' redefines family bonds through love and acceptance

The trailer of Vanvaas, over two minutes long, aims to redefine family, highlighting that true bonds are formed not by blood, but by love and acceptance. The story is replete with elements of vulnerability, resilience, and a quest for belonging. Sharma, who is known for his critically acclaimed works like Apne and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has written a story that touches the heart deeply.

Director's insight

'Vanvaas' is a deeply personal film for Sharma

Sharma said he is deeply connected to Vanvaas. "This film is deeply personal to me, as it explores themes of love, sacrifice, and what it truly means to be a family." He also praised the cast, including Patekar, Sharma Jr., Kaur, and Rajpal Yadav, for bringing "unmatched depth and authenticity" to their roles. Patekar shared his insights on Vanvaas, calling it more than just a story but a mirror to emotions often suppressed within us.

Release date

'Vanvaas' will go head-to-head with 'Mufasa,' 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Vanvaas is scheduled to be released worldwide by Zee Studios on December 20. The emotional drama will go head-to-head with Walt Disney Studios's Mufasa: The Lion King. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the movie serves as a prequel to the 1994 animated classic The Lion King and its 2019 adaptation by Jon Favreau. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle is also set for a December 20 release, though further confirmation from the makers is awaited.