Advance bookings open for Nana Patekar-Anupam Kher's 'The Vaccine War'

Written by Isha Sharma September 24, 2023 | 05:28 pm 2 min read

On Sunday, director Vivek Agnihotri shared that the advance bookings of his upcoming ambitious project, The Vaccine War, are now open. The medical thriller will be released on Thursday (September 28) and will clash with Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 in the theaters. The multistarrer features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Sapthami Gowda, and Raima Sen, among others.

Why does this story matter?

Agnihotri is coming off the heels of the success of The Kashmir Files (2022), based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and Best Supporting Actress (Joshi). To recall, The Vaccine War was slated for an Independence Day 2023 release but was later pushed, adding to the anticipation.

Agnihotri urged people to book tickets for househelps

While sharing a tweet on X about the advance bookings, director Agnihotri wrote, "Dear friends, ADVANCE BOOKING of #TheVaccineWar is OPEN NOW." "We don't have corporates to do advance bookings. #TheVaccineWar is your film. Please book your tickets NOW. Also, book a ticket for your mother and the maid of your house. If we do it, INDIA CAN DO IT," the filmmaker added.

Agnihotri took potshots at 'corporate booking' in his tweet

'The Vaccine War' is based on a book

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier, Agnihotri had revealed his vision for the film. "I've read the ICMR director general's book (Balram Bhargava's Going Viral - Making of COVAXIN: The Inside Story) that showcased how Indian scientists [mostly women] tirelessly made a COVID-19 vaccine," he had said. With the film, Agnihotri will shed light on this "lesser-known" story through "India's first bio-science film."

Agnihotri thinks 'TVW' isn't receiving ample limelight deliberately

Recently, Agnihotri claimed mainstream news sites weren't covering The Vaccine War deliberately. The filmmaker told Galatta Plus, "When such an important film like The Vaccine War is coming, and that too after I delivered a Rs. 350 crore movie which also created a significant impact, nobody has reviewed it because money is being paid and there's an embargo that nobody should utter our names."

