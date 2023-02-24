Entertainment

6 times Naseeruddin Shah's comments stirred controversies

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 24, 2023, 06:31 pm 3 min read

Six times when Naseeruddin Shah's comments led to controversies

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most seasoned actors in the Hindi film industry of all time. However, he has also been controversy's favorite child, thanks to some of his comments. Shah has never feared being vocal about his thoughts, even if it meant controversy. Here is a look at six times when he stirred debate with his statements.

'Mughals didn't come to India to loot'

Shah, who plays Mughal Emperor Akbar in ZEE5's upcoming series, Taj: Divided by Blood, ignited a fresh controversy by saying that the Mughals didn't come to India to loot. In an interview with Indian Express, Shah said that some of the Mughal rulers have been villainized in recent times. He said that the contributions of the Mughals have been questioned, too.

'Mughals were refugees'

Before saying that Mughals did not come to the country to loot, Shah's remarks on them being refugees had also sparked a debate. In an interview that he gave, Shah said that "they (the Mughals) came here to make India their homeland." Adding that they left behind traditions of music, dance, painting, etc, he said, "You can call them refugees if you like."

Calling Anumpan Kher a 'clown'

Shah took everyone by surprise when he called his Wednesday co-star, Anupam Kher, a clown. "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think he needs to be taken seriously. He's a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It's in his blood, he can't help it," said Shah to a publication.

When he spoke about Dilip Kumar's contribution to cinema

In an op-ed that he wrote for the late actor Dilip Kumar, he said that Kumar hadn't done enough for the cinema. He highlighted that other than acting, Kumar produced only a single film in his career and didn't direct any. He also wrote that Kumar "left behind no significant lessons for future actors; even his autobiography is but a rehash of old interviews."

Shah's comments on Bulandshahr violence

The actor faced backlash for his comments on the 2018 violence in Bulandshahr wherein a cow vigilante group led to a mob fury, killing a police inspector in Uttar Pradesh. "At many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman," said Shah in a video that instantly became viral.

Calling Rajesh Khanna a poor actor

Shah once called Rajesh Khanna a "poor actor," blaming him for bringing in mediocrity in Hindi cinema. "It was the '70s when mediocrity came in Hindi films. That's when the actor called Rajesh Khanna joined the industry. For all his success, I think Mr. Khanna was a very limited actor. In fact, he was a poor actor," said Shah in an interview.