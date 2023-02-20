Entertainment

Happy birthday, Annu Kapoor: Looking at his upcoming films

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 20, 2023

Annu Kapoor is celebrating his 67th birthday today. Happy birthday!

Actor, singer, director, host, and radio disc jockey Annu Kapoor hardly calls for an introduction. A National Film Awardee, he has been earning applause in the entertainment industry since 1979 and has dazzled with his performances in films like Utsav, Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Aitraaz, among others. On the multitalented thespian's 67th birthday, here's a roundup of his upcoming films.

'Dream Girl 2'

One of the most highly anticipated films of 2023, Dream Girl 2 boasts a stellar ensemble cast comprising Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Ananya Panday, besides Kapoor. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited. It is set to release on July 7 in cinemas.

'Sab Moh Maya Hai'

Abhinav Pareek-helmed Sab Moh Maya Hai's plot summary on IMDb says, "The film is a poignant father-son story set in Ujjain. Inspired by true life, it deals with the sensitivity of unemployment, the selfless love of a father, and the behavior of a selfish son, with quirk and humor." In this venture, Kapoor will share the screen space with Sharman Joshi and Tanmay Nagar.

'Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi'

Not one to limit himself to just one industry, Kapoor also has Maneesh Bhatt's Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi lined up ahead. IMDb describes the Punjabi film's plot as follows: "The story...revolves around the life of a happy girl. Her life changes after marriage. She will face some problems after her husband's death. There another person enters into her life who will change her life."

'Hum Do Hamare Baarah'

Kamal Chandra-helmed Hum Do Hamare Baarah's first poster was unveiled in August 2022, but it instantly drew the ire of netizens who termed the film "Islamophobic" and "agenda-driven." The film reportedly revolves around the concept of population explosion in India, and Kapoor will be seen playing the family's patriarch, who is the father to a dozen kids. The release date is still awaited.