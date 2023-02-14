Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani sign three-film deal with Dharma: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 14, 2023, 02:08 pm 1 min read

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have apparently signed a three-film deal with Dharma Productions

All eyes are glued on social media to get updates about the recently concluded wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The Shershaah couple recently hosted a reception in Mumbai, too. While we gushed about their photos and their wedding video, new reports suggest that the couple has signed a three-film deal with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar cast them in the 2021 biopic Shershaah.

The couple's connection with Dharma Productions

Advani and Malhotra are Dharma-house talents and Johar has been their mentor since their early days. He launched Malhotra in 2012 with Student of the Year, whereas Advani rose to fame with the Lust Stories anthology. As per Bollywood Hungama, the three films will be in the musical rom-com genre. This scoop has made fans excited who loved the couple's chemistry in Shershaah.

From where it all started

As we all ogle at the couple's dreamy wedding at Suryagarh, Rajasthan, let's go back to the start. The couple met on the sets of Dharma Productions's Shershaah which is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra. They fell in love and started dating thereafter. Malhotra has been a Dharma poster boy whereas Johar termed Advani as the "lucky mascot" of the production house.