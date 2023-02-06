Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar with her evergreen Bengali songs

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary

The Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar is regarded as one of the most influential singers of all time. Her career spanned over eight decades and she was known for her melodic voice and inspired generations with her singing. She has received several awards and has sung songs in many Indian languages. On her first death anniversary, we look at her eight best Bengali songs.

'Aakash Pradip Jwale,' 'Ekbar Bidaay De Ma'

Among 185 Bengali songs, it's tough to curate as all of them are classic. Aakash Pradip Jwale was her debut Bengali song in 1956 and the song is remembered for Pabitra Mitra's lyrics and Satinath Mukhopadhyay's composition. Ekbar Bidaay De Ma was composed by Pitambar Das originally to honor freedom fighter, Khudiram Bose. Mangeshkar sang this tear-jerker for the film Subhas Chandra.

'Aj Noy Gun Gun,' 'Aaj Mon Cheyeche'

Aaj Noy Gun Gun features in the Bengali film Anusandhan and is written by the talented Salil Chowdhury. This romantic song transports the listener to a different realm. Aaj Mon Cheyeche on the other hand is composed by Sudhin Dasgupta and the lyrics are by Pulak Banerjee. Mangeshkar's voice had a certain sense of innocence and that is what makes this song stand out.

'Amar Swopno Je,' 'Ja Re'

Amar Swopno Je was sung by Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. It was composed by RD Burman and penned by Anand Bakshi. It was picturized on Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee. The star-studded collaboration is evergreen. Ja Re was composed by Chowdhury and has both Bengali and Hindi versions. Mangeshkar sang both of them with perfection. The Bengali lyrics were fine, to say the least.

'Ke Pratham Kachhe Eshechhi,' 'Chole Jete Jete'

Ke Pratham... is hailed as one of the defining romantic songs, even by young guns. This song was monumental in Bengali music and it was a duet with Manna Dey. The song featured in the film Shankhabela. Chole Jete Jete on the other hand is a pure example of lyrical supremacy. It was featured in Mon Niye. This is undoubtedly our personal favorite.