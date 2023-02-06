Entertainment

Grammy Awards: Cardi B dons Gaurav Gupta's zingy blue gown

Cardi B wore Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's magnificent blue gown to Grammys

The night of the Grammy Awards unfolded with many surprises and head-turning moments that made it the greatest musical event of 2023! The Grammy had all the glam, as the biggest personalities decked up to hit the red carpet. But our eyes popped out of our heads at American singer and rapper Cardi B's look, as she donned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's couture.

Cardi B never disappoints with her red carpet looks, and this time her collaboration with designer Gupta turned out to be simply amazing! The electric blue gown perfectly fit the frame of the singer, with stunning structural pleats, a sleek skirt, and a unique train that flowed flawlessly from her shoulders, over her waist, and all the way to the top of her head.

Instagram post A post shared by gauravguptaofficial on February 6, 2023 at 12:22 pm IST

The moment Cardi B walked the red carpet in the magnificent blue gown, she grabbed eyeballs! The custom outfit came from a modified version of one of the couturier's pieces showcased at the Schiaparelli Spring 2023 Couture Collection in Paris in January. Last year, American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion walked the red carpet in a Gaurav Gupta dress, launching the designer into international waters.

This is not the first time that the sensational singer has collaborated with the famous Indian designer. Before the Grammys, Cardi chose to wear Gupta's designs in the extended version of the singer's hit song No Love (2019). She looked like a goddess in the custom-made sculptural design in the official video, and the designer was highly appreciated for this look.

During the grand event, the 30-year-old rapper made an appearance to present the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album to Kendrick Lamar, while paying tribute to the late Spanish and French designer Paco Rabanne. She made another statement at the event by featuring in a futuristic silver metallic gown, pairing it with an over-the-face hood that was in sync with the dress.