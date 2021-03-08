The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are happening next Sunday and the ceremony will be a culmination of live and taped appearances. The Recording Academy has announced comedian Trevor Noah as the host and a slew of performances by Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, and others.

Grammys' tribute Grammys 2021: A tribute to entertainment venues affected by pandemic

This year, Grammys will "pay tribute to the independent venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic." People working at the venues — including The Apollo Theater (New York City), Troubadour (Los Angeles), the Hotel Café (Los Angeles), and the Station Inn (Nashville) — will be presenting various categories of the ceremony. From bartenders to box office managers, everyone will present the categories.

Quote Grammys trying to limit crowds and unite people with music

Grammys, like many other award shows since the coronavirus pandemic, will be limiting crowds. "Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all," a statement read.

No Adele Swift performing after a long time; Adele missing this year

Swift will be performing at the Grammys for the first time since 2016. She won Album of the Year for 1989 but has since been sitting out the award ceremony. Adele, whose performance has been speculated for a long time at the Grammys, will not be performing this year, as confirmed by Ben Winston, the Grammys' Executive Producer, reports New York Times.

Beyoncé Beyoncé on the verge of making history at the Grammys

Meanwhile, popstar Beyoncé leads this year's Grammys' nominations with nine nods to her name. She is the most nominated female artist in the history of the Grammys. If Beyonce wins just four of the nine awards, she will become the most awarded female artist in Grammys history. If she wins eight awards, she will become the most awarded artist of all time in Grammys history.

Other nominees Swift, Dua Lipa got six nods; Styles scored first-ever nomination

The 10-time winner Swift has earned six Grammys' nominations this year. Her surprise summer album Folklore has been very well received by fans and critics alike. English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is also nominated for six different categories for her album Future Nostalgia. Another famous Brit, Styles, is up for three Grammys' awards. He is a first-time Grammys' nominee.

Instagram Post Here is what the Recording Academy posted