Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Monday shared a heart-warming picture of his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and their daughter Vamika. In the caption, the star cricketer went on to reveal ways in which women are stronger than men. His post on International Women's Day today trended quickly with netizens showering love on the new-born as well as her mother.

Post Sharma seen staring lovingly at her daughter in the picture

In the picture, a smiling Sharma can be seen looking toward her daughter, who places her little hand on the actress's cheek. The celebrity couple welcomed their first-born on January 11. With this picture, Vamika has debuted on her father's Instagram account, which boasts of 101 million followers. She had made an appearance on Sharma's account on February 1, when her name was revealed.

Details Kohli spoke about true strength and divinity of women

Along with the picture, Kohli wrote, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. (sic)" He added that after witnessing childbirth, one understands the true strength and divinity of women and is able to decipher why "God created life inside them." "It's because they are way stronger than us men," he added.

Quote He called Sharma fierce, compassionate, and strong

"Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world, (sic)" he wrote.

Instagram Post You can see the post here

Instagram post A post shared by virat.kohli on March 8, 2021 at 1:24 pm IST

The picture got nearly 31,000 comments in just one hour