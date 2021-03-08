On the occasion of International Women's Day today, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted fans by sharing a little glimpse of her new-born son. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself looking into the camera with the little one sleeping peacefully on her shoulder. "There's nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day my loves, (sic)" she wrote. Here's more.

As soon as Kareena posted the photo, friends, family members, and fans showered their love and appreciation. While her friends actress Amrita Arora, filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, and sister Karisma Kapoor dropped plenty of heart emojis, her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi wrote, "You're a rock. Love you. (sic)" Many fans of the actress also commented and sent their best wishes.

The actress embraced motherhood for the second time last month when she gave birth to a baby boy on February 21. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena are already parents to Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016. The Bollywood actor, who was married to actress Amrita Singh earlier, has two other children — actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The couple's first-born Taimur has remained a paparazzi favorite since he was clicked for the first time. The paparazzi are often seen outside the Khan residence, trying to capture the kid. Enjoying all the attention, Taimur is often seen waving happily at the paps. However, the concerned parents have several times shared their apprehensions about the camera circus revolving around him.

