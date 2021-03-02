Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has become the first cricketer to get 100 million followers on Instagram.

With this feat, Kohli has now become the fourth most-followed sportsperson on Instagram.

Leading the list is Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo, with 265 million followers, followed by FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, having 186 million followers, and Brazil's Neymar who has 147 million followers.