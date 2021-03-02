-
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has become the first cricketer to get 100 million followers on Instagram.
With this feat, Kohli has now become the fourth most-followed sportsperson on Instagram.
Leading the list is Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo, with 265 million followers, followed by FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, having 186 million followers, and Brazil's Neymar who has 147 million followers.
ICC shared the news with a stylish picture of Kohli, as he flaunted his number 18 jersey.
"Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram, (sic)" the post read.
Other members of this elite club include Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and pop star Ariana Grande.
Kohli has so far posted 1,129 pictures on the app; his profile picture features wife and Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma.
A large number of his posts are dedicated to his favorite sport — cricket. Kohli posts pictures from his training sessions, moments from the field, and also shares his intense workout routine with his followers.
Kohli's Instagram page also features brands that he endorses.