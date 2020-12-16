After winning the T20I series 2-1, the Indian team is set to take on hosts Australia in the first of four-Test series, a Day/Night affair at the Adelaide Oval. Entering the Test, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who will return back post the Test on paternity leave, has the backing of his substantial record against Australia. We take a look at the same.

Record His Test record against Australia

Arguably the greatest batsman in contemporary age cricket, Kohli, boasts a prolific record against the Aussies. He has racked up 1,604 runs from 19 Tests at an average of 48.60. Interestingly, his tally of seven hundreds against them is the third-highest by an Indian. He is only behind the greats Sachin Tendulkar (11) and Sunil Gavaskar (8) in the elite club.

Away How does he fare in Australia?

Kohli fares even better in Test cricket, Down Under. He owns second-most Test runs by an Indian (after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar) against Australia, away from home. So far, the former has tallied 1,274 from 12 Tests at a phenomenal average of 55.39. Notably, six of his total seven Test tons against them have been registered in Australia, joint-highest among Indians with Tendulkar.

Do you know? Runs by an Indian in a single series (vs AUS)

In 2014/15, Kohli surpassed the great Rahul Dravid's record of aggregating most runs by an Indian in a Test series against Australia. He smashed 692 from four Tests as compared to 619 of Dravid (2003/04). Kohli also hammered a record four hundreds in the series.

Adelaide Kohli loves playing at the Adelaide Oval

Considering his numbers in Australia, it is evident that Kohli loves playing at the Adelaide Oval. Notably, the stylish batsman notched up his maiden Test century at this very venue, a gutsy 116 in 2012. On the following tour (2014/15), Kohli took the world by storm, having recorded twin centuries (115, 141), here. He became only the fourth Indian to do so in Tests.

1st Test Will he shine against Australia this time?