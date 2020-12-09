Last updated on Dec 09, 2020, 08:02 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
England are set to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series next year.
The short tour, which was postponed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled to take place in January 2021 behind closed doors in Galle.
Notably, the two Tests will be held as a part of the ICC World Test Championship.
Here is more.
JUST IN: England's tour of Sri Lanka, which was postponed in March 2020 due to COVID-19, has been rescheduled for January 2021 🏏— ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2020
The teams will play 2️⃣ Tests, which form a part of the ICC World Test Championship.#SLvENG | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/NiL4EsFmms
The two Tests will are slated on January 14-18 and 22-26.
For that, the touring party will depart on a chartered flight on January 2, and will be subject to quarantine in Hambantota thereafter.
During this period, the team will be able to train and prepare for five days (from January 5-9) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.
The two Tests will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. Notably, the cricket boards, ECB and SLC, have agreed to bio-security and travel plans for the same, considering the postponement in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
January 2: Touring party travels from London to Hambantota.
January 5-9: Training and preparation at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.
January 14-18: Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle.
January 22-26: Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd Test, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle.
January 27: Touring party departs from Sri Lanka.
England are third in the World Test Championship points table.
This will be their penultimate series in the inaugural tournament, before they conclude the campaign against India in February (series subject to confirmation).
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka hold the sixth spot, as they aim to increase their win percentage according to the new rules, ahead of the tournament final at Lord's in June 2021.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.