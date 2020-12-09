England are set to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series next year. The short tour, which was postponed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled to take place in January 2021 behind closed doors in Galle. Notably, the two Tests will be held as a part of the ICC World Test Championship. Here is more.

Details A look at the tour's details

The two Tests will are slated on January 14-18 and 22-26. For that, the touring party will depart on a chartered flight on January 2, and will be subject to quarantine in Hambantota thereafter. During this period, the team will be able to train and prepare for five days (from January 5-9) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

Information Two cricket boards have agreed to bio-security plan

The two Tests will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. Notably, the cricket boards, ECB and SLC, have agreed to bio-security and travel plans for the same, considering the postponement in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schedule Here is the full schedule

January 2: Touring party travels from London to Hambantota. January 5-9: Training and preparation at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. January 14-18: Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle. January 22-26: Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd Test, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle. January 27: Touring party departs from Sri Lanka.

