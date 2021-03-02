Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 10:53 am

A late strike by forward Vinicius Junior helped Real Madrid steal a draw against Real Sociedad in La Liga on Monday. Madrid, who are still suffering from a spate of injuries, seem to be losing the momentum in the title race. They lacked composure, but managed a turnaround towards the end. The draw left them third on 53 points, level with second-placed Barcelona.

Match How did the match pan out?

In quest of claiming an early lead, Madrid hit the bar twice in the first half. Despite creating plenty of chances, the home side was unable to find the opener in the first half. In the 55th minute, Sociedad took the lead with a towering header from forward Portu. However, youngster Vinicius came up with the equalizer for Madrid in the 89th minute.

Do you know? Vinicius Jr makes his 100th appearance for Madrid

Vinicius Jr made his 100th appearance for Real Madrid in all competitions. He has become the first player born in 2000 or later to reach this milestone for Madrid. So far, the 20-year-old has scored 13 times across all competitions for them.

Feats A look at the major feats

As per Opta, Real Madrid have hit the woodwork joint-second-most times (16) in the top five European leagues this season, with AC Milan and West Ham United. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Lyon have done so 19 times each. On the other hand, Portu has been directly involved in 10 goals in La Liga for Real Sociedad this season (seven goals, three assists).

Information Most appearances for Real Madrid by a German player

Entering the game, Toni Kroos became the German player with most appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions (309). Since joining Madrid in 2014, the German has made as many as 21,057 passes with an astonishing accuracy of 93.34 per cent.

Performance Madrid boss Zidane reflects on the performance