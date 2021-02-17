Liverpool overcame RB Leipzig 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. The match was moved to Budapest's Puskas Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane struck in the space of five minutes in the second half to help Liverpool bounce back from their recent slump. Here we present the records broken.

Liverpool had dominated possession and created the better chances before the break. However, two defensive errors and superb finishes by Salah and Mane swung the match. Salah showed his awareness to quickly latch on to a loose back-pass before finishing neatly. Mane was also equally alert to take advantage of a fluffed attempted clearance from Nordi Mukiele to find the net.

Salah Brilliant Salah continues his red-hot form for the Reds

Salah has raced to 118 career goals for Liverpool in all competitions in 186 appearances. The Egyptian international now has 24 goals this season for the Reds. He now has 23 Champions League goals for Liverpool and 26 overall. Salah netted his fourth goal of the Champions League 2020-21 season. He has equaled his feat of last season.

Opta stats Liverpool script this record under Klopp, Mo Salah extends tally

Since Jurgen Klopp took charge of his first Champions League match at Liverpool in September 2017, the Reds have registered more clean sheets in the competition than any other side (18). Salah now has the second-highest number of goals in all competitions this season among players in the top five European leagues. He is only behind Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (30).

Duo Unique records for Alisson and Thiago

As per Opta, in what was his 114th appearance for Liverpool across competitions, Brazil goal-keeper Alisson registered his 50th clean sheet for the Reds. Only Jan Oblak (59) and Ederson (64) have managed more among goal-keepers within the top five European leagues since he joined the Reds in 2018-19. Liverpool's Thiago has now enjoyed a win in each of his past 11 UCL appearances.

