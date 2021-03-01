India and England are all set to lock horns in the final Test of the four-match series in Ahmedabad. The hosts, who lead the series 2-1, need to either win or draw the final Test in order to secure the qualification berth for the ICC WTC final. Meanwhile, plenty of records can be broken in the match. We take a look at the same.

Ashwin Ashwin can attain these feats

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scripted history in the previous game by completing 400 Test wickets. He also hit the 600-wicket mark in international cricket. In the upcoming game, Ashwin (401) could surpass Curtly Ambrose's record of 405 Test wickets. Ashwin (80) could also eclipse Bishan Singh Bedi and Kapil Dev (85 each) to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India against England (Tests).

Do you know? Ashwin could be India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket

Ashwin could become India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. At the moment, the fourth spot is held by Zaheer Khan (610). Ashwin, who has 603 international scalps, is also behind Anil Kumble (956), Harbhajan Singh (711), and Kapil Dev (687) on the tally.

Kohli Kohli set to accomplish several milestones as Test captain

Indian captain Virat Kohli is set to play his 60th Test as a captain. By doing so, he will equal MS Dhoni, who has captained India in most Tests (60). Moreover, Kohli requires 17 more runs to complete 12,000 runs as captain in international cricket. He will become only the third international captain after Ricky Ponting (15,440) and Graeme Smith (14,878) to achieve this.

Duo Anderson and Broad could move up on the wickets tally

It is unlikely that England will play both James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the final Test. However, if they play, the duo could reach individual milestones. Anderson (611) could surpass Anil Kumble (619) to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Broad (517) might leave behind Courtney Walsh (519) to become the third-highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers.

Records Other records that can be broken