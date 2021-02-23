India and England are all set to square-up in the third (Day/Night) of the four-match Test series, starting February 24. After staging a comeback in the second Test, the Virat Kohli-led side would want to gain the lead in the series. The visitors will also leave no stone unturned as the match is of huge significance, considering the ICC WTC. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing and pitch report

The newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the third Test from February 24 (2:30 PM IST). As per reports, the wicket will likely assist the spinners, however, the pink ball will certainly move both ways throughout the Test. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app.

India Umesh Yadav cleared to play the third Test

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav has cleared the fitness test to participate in the upcoming third Test match. He will likely replace pacer Mohammed Siraj, and will accompany Jasprit Bumrah on the bowling front. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to make way for the latter. Probable XI: Rohit, Gill, Pujara, Kohli (c), Rahane, Pant (wk), Patel, Ashwin, Ishant, Umesh, Bumrah.

England Archer, Bairstow return to the squad

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer is set to return for the pink-ball encounter. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if they play James Anderson and Stuart Broad together. The batting segment might also see a change, with Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow in line. Probable XI: Burns/Crawley, Sibley, Lawrence, Root (c), Stokes, Bairstow, Foakes (wk), Archer, Broad/Bess, Leach, Anderson.

Numbers A look at the interesting numbers