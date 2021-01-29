England cricket team skipper Joe Root will be looking to make his presence felt in the upcoming four-match Test series against India, starting February 5. Root was terrific in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka and got two big scores of 228 and 186. Root can script several top records in the upcoming series. We highlight the same.

Runs Joe Root can become England's third-highest scorer in Test cricket

Root has racked up 8,249 career Test runs at an average of 49.39. He is currently the fourth-highest scorer for England in Test cricket. Notably, Root can get past former wicket-keeper batsman Alex Stewart in terms of runs (8,463). Root has accumulated 19 tons and 49 fifties. He could become the second Englishman with 50 or more scores of fifties in Tests.

Do you know? Root on verge of playing his 100th Test for England

Root has featured in 99 career Test matches so far and is on the verge of getting to triple digits. Notably, he is set to become the 15th England cricketer to achieve this milestone.

Versus India Root set to get past 1,500 Test runs against India

In 16 Tests against India, Root has amassed 1,421 runs at an average of 56.84. He needs 79 more to register 1,500 runs against Team India. Root can become only the fourth Englishman to achieve 1,500-plus runs against India. He can also get past Kevin Pietersen's tally (1,581). He has four centuries and nine fifties against India.

Information Root could become the third England cricketer with this feat