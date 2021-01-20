Team India, on Tuesday, produced one of the greatest Test series victories, retaining the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under. The inexperienced and injury-plagued Indian side pulled off a miraculous victory at the Gabba to win the four-Test series 2-1. A day after India scripted history, Cricket Australia (CA) has penned a heartfelt letter to the BCCI, acknowledging the memorable series. Here is more.

"Australian cricket will forever be grateful to the BCCI for their friendship, trust and commitment in helping to deliver a series that has brought joy to many millions of people around the world at a time they needed it most. The unique challenges of international touring during a global pandemic are considerable and we thank India's players, coaches and support staff," CA wrote.

Following the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval, the Indian contingent was embroiled in a pile of controversies relating to breach of COVID-19 protocols among other logistical issues. However, CA, in the letter, lauded BCCI's cooperation. "Despite the many public health and logistical challenges, the BCCI engaged with a spirit of cooperation befitting their status as one of international sport's greatest ambassadors," it added.

Cricket Australia also highlighted the performance of players that spiced up the closely-contested series. "From the sublime fast bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins, to the wonderful batting of Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith, to the exciting debuts of Shubman Gill and Cameron Green - and much, much more - the past two months of cricket have been absolutely enthralling," added CA.

"May we also take this opportunity to thank everyone who played their part to deliver this memorable series, governments, health officials, venues, broadcast and commercial partners, cricket associations, players, officials, staff and their families. On behalf of everyone at CA, we congratulate India for the resilience in retaining Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a series that will be talked about for generations to come," it concluded.

An open letter to our friends in Indian Cricket, and to everyone who played their part to help deliver this memorable series! 🤜🤛 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/rk4cluCjEz — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 20, 2021

