Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 20, 2021, 08:35 pm

Following India's historic win at the Gabba, the attention shifts to the 14th edition of Indian Premier League. All the eight franchises released and retained their set of players ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Notably, the teams were asked to unveil their updated squads by January 20, the 'Player Retention Day'. Here is more on the same.

Players A look at the shuffle in the rosters

The news of Chennai Super Kings retaining veteran batsman Suresh Raina dropped in ahead of the scheduled event. Notably, the franchise also released Harbhajan Singh early in the day. It is understood that Mumbai Indians have finally parted ways with senior pacer Lasith Malinga, who helped them win the IPL 2019. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has been axed by the franchise.

RCB Here are the players RCB released

In a strange move, the Royal Challengers Bangalore let go of quite a few players, including some marquee names. They released the likes of Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi and Gurkeerat Mann. While pace spearhead Dale Steyn earlier opted out of the tournament, wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms in December.

Information A look at the players retained by the RCB

A look at the players retained by the RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande.

CSK CSK release as many as six players

As far as the Chennai Super Kings are concerned, they have released six players so far. These are Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Monu Kumar Singh. Besides, star all-rounder, Shane Watson had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the previous season. Notably, CSK are now without a front-line off-spinner in the absence of Harbhajan.

Information A look at CSK's retained players

Retained: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran

RR Sanju Samson to lead Rajasthan Royals

It has been reported that wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson has replaced Smith as captain of Rajasthan Royals. The latter has been released after a poor run in the IPL 2020. Besides Smith, RR have also released Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh. Furthermore, the RR have also appointed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara as their team director.

Information A look at the retained players by RR

Retained: Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa

SRH SRH release five players from the roster

Sunrisers Hyderabad have released five players from their squad ahead of the auction. The franchise has parted ways with the likes of Billy Stanlake and Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj, Sanjay Yadav, and B Sandeep. While Stanlake and Allen warmed the bench last season, the rest three Indians failed to get an extension. Notably, Prithviraj was roped in as a replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Information Here are the players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh.

KKR KKR also release five players

Kolkata Knight Riders followed a similar suit as they released five players. The two-time champions have released Tom Banton and Chris Green, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, and M Siddharth. They will enter the forthcoming auction with a 17-member squad already available. It is interesting to note that wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, who stepped down as captain midway through IPL 2020, has been retained.

Information A look at KKR's retained players

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC Lamichhane, Carey among players released by DC

The Delhi Capitals who reached the final of the IPL 2020 season, have let go of six players. Among the Indian players, Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande have been released. Meanwhile, Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been released alongside Keemo Paul, Alex Carey, and Jason Roy. Lamichhane played nine games for DC across 2018 and 2019 editions. He didn't feature last season.

Information List of players retained by DC

Players retained by DC: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel.

KXIP KXIP release Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell

Kings XI Punjab have released two of the most expensive buys, Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell, ahead of the auction. The two players had forgettable seasons with the franchise in 2020. Among foreign players, they have also released James Neesham, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Hardus Viljoen. Meanwhile, four Indians Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh have been released.

Information List of players released by KXIP

Retained: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

MI Mumbai Indians get rid of several overseas pacers

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians have released several overseas fast bowlers, including Malinga. Notably, Mitchell McCleneghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sherfane Rutherford are the other foreign pacers to be released. Besides, MI have released Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh among Indians. The five-time champions have retained only three other foreign players in the form of Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock and Chris Lynn.

Information A look at the players retained by MI

Retained: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult.

Information Patel and Sams traded to RCB