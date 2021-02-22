India and England are all set to face each other in the third Test of the four-match series, starting February 24 in Ahmedabad. This is a Day-Night Test affair with the series currently tied 1-1 at the moment. With the ICC World Test Championship final spot up for grabs, this match is of huge significance. We present the records that can be scripted.

Kohli Kohli can get to 7,500 Test runs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has amassed 7,463 runs in Tests at 52.92. He needs just 37 more to register 7,500 runs in Tests. With this tally, Kohli can become only the sixth Indian batsman to achieve this feat. Kohli has 27 career Test tons. He needs one century to equal the likes of Hashim Amla and Michael Clarke (28 each).

Ashwin Ashwin can script these records

Premier Indian spinner R Ashwin has taken 394 career Test scalps at 25.20. He needs six more wickets to register the mark of 400. Ashwin can become only the 16th bowler to claim 400-plus wickets in Tests. Ash can also be just the fourth Indian bowler to take 400-plus scalps. He can also get past Nathan Lyon (399) in terms of Test scalps.

Do you know? Rohit is 25 away from 2,500 runs

Rohit Sharma has accumulated 2,475 career Test runs at an average of 45.83. He is just 25 away from amassing 2,500 runs in the format. Notably, Rohit needs 32 runs to get past Anil Kumble's tally (2,506).

Trio Ishant, Anderson and Broad can register these milestones

Ishant Sharma (302) can overcome Zaheer Khan's tally of 311 Test scalps. He can also get past several other former stars such as Brett Lee (310) and Morne Morkel (309). Veteran England pacer James Anderson (611) is nine wickets away from going past Anil Kumble's tally of 619. Anderson can become the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Stuart Broad (517) can surpass Courtney Walsh (519).

Information Root can equal Strauss' tally of 21 Test tons