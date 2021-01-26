Following a successful Australia tour, India are set to host England in a four-match Test series, starting February 5. Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who missed the final Test in Brisbane due to back strain, is back in action for the England Test series. The 34-year-old is nearing a number of significant milestones in Test cricket. We take a look at the same.

Wickets An opportunity to complete 400 Test wickets

So far, Ashwin has scalped 377 wickets from 74 Tests at an average of 25.54. In the impending Test series, the rank-turners in Chennai and Ahmedabad presents him a terrific opportunity to complete 400 Test scalps. He could become the 16th cricketer to achieve this milestone. Besides, he will be the fourth Indian to do so after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.

Do you know? Ashwin could be the fastest to 400 Test wickets

It is interesting to note that Ashwin (74 Tests*) could be the fastest to 400 Test wickets among Indians, in terms of matches. Presently, Kumble holds this record for India, having achieved it in 85 Tests. He is followed by Harbhajan (96) and Dev (115).

Home Ashwin can surpass the tally of Harbhajan at home

Ashwin is prized possession for Team India in home conditions. He has third-most wickets among Indian bowlers at home, having taken 254 from 43 Tests at 22.80. Notably, he could displace Harbhajan at number two, who has 265 scalps to his name at home. The elite tally is led by Kumble, who is a veteran of 350 wickets on the Indian soil.

Feat Double of 2,500 runs and 400 wickets (Test cricket)

Besides bowling, Ashwin is also known for his propensity to bat down the order. Occasionally, he even bats at number six when playing at home. He owns 2,467 runs from 103 innings, including four hundreds. Ashwin could become only the third Indian to complete the double of 2,500 runs and 400 scalps after Kumble and Dev, in the upcoming series.

England Ashwin can take 50 wickets against England at home